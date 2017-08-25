Napa Valley tops this list of the 12 most romantic places to visit in America

If you’re searching for America’s most romantic getaways, you need visit just a few states, according to a U.S. News & World Report’ listing released Thursday. Hawaii and California claim three destinations each, and Massachusetts has two in the rankings that profile some of the most scenic and couples-friendly places to vacation.

The most romantic of them all? Napa Valley, in the heart of the Golden State’s wine country, took the No. 1 spot. “The tiered hillsides, wine caverns and illustrious estates make for stellar scenery, and top-class hotels are taking note,” the magazine wrote of the area.

The magazine’s website says selections are based on “an analysis of expert and user opinions.” Here are the rest of the destinations deemed perfect for lovebirds.

2. Kauai, Hawaii

3. Maui, Hawaii

4. Charleston, S.C.

5. Savannah, Ga.

6. Cape Cod, Mass.

7. St. Augustine, Fla.

8. Lanai, Hawaii

9. Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

10. Big Sur

11. Santa Barbara

12. Aspen, Colo.

Looking for romance and something affordable? The magazine ranked these places in the West — Sedona, Ariz. (No. 3), Cannon Beach, Ore. (No. 4), Santa Fe, N.M. (No. 6) and Monterey (No. 8) — that will set the mood but won’t bust your wallet.

Info: 12 Best Romantic Getaways in the USA, 10 Best Cheap Romantic Getaways in the USA

CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

ALSO

Pick veggies, collect eggs, make breakfast at Mendocino cottages. And don’t forget to pet the goats

Seniors, buy a lifetime federal lands pass now. The price will jump from $10 to $80 on Monday

Did you fall in love with totality? Next total solar eclipse comes to the U.S. in less than 2,420 days