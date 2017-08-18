Watch the eclipse from 300 feet up on a zipline tour in the San Gabriel Mountains

If you haven’t made viewing plans for Monday’s eclipse, there’s a place in Southern California where you can watch from 300 feet in the air.

Ziplines at Pacific Crest in the San Gabriel Mountains offers a tree canopy tour timed to seeing the partial solar eclipse while being up in the air and out on the course.

The tour starts at 9 a.m. Monday in Wrightwood, about 75 miles north of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Mountains. Tickets cost $119 per person and come with eclipse-watching glasses.

Participants can expect to be out for about three and a half hours. Activities include negotiating nine ziplines and two sky bridges, rappelling down a tall tree and hiking, the company’s website says.

Southern California will experience a more subtle partial solar eclipse in which the moon covers about 62% of the sun. It will peak at 10:21 a.m. local time.

Parts of 12 states will experience a total solar eclipse, where the sky goes completely dark for a few minutes. The 70-mile-wide path of totality starts in Oregon and continues across the country to South Carolina.

Info: Ziplines at Pacific Crest, (760) 705-1003

