Cher's not done with Las Vegas. Singer adds 18 shows at the Monte Carlo.

Cher’s upping the ante on her Las Vegas run by adding 18 shows to her live performance schedule at the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino this year. Tickets go on sale Saturday.

The music icon, 70, who undertook a “Farewell Tour” from 2003 to 2005, just completed a February engagement of her show “Classic Cher.”

She’ll be performing in May, as previously announced, and adds selected dates between Aug. 2 and 19, and Nov. 8 and 25 (including the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving).

Cher performs at the Park Theater, which opened in December inside the Monte Carlo. The new theater seats 5,200 people, with seats closest to the stage putting performers almost within arm’s reach.

Ticket sales for the added concerts begin 10 a.m. Pacific time Saturday. Prices start at $60, plus fees.

Tickets are already on sale for nine concerts between May 3 and 20 (the latter date marks Cher’s 71st birthday).

She’s also performing at a new MGM location in March, The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland, not far from the nation’s capital.

Cher is an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner. She began her career in the 1960s as half of the singing duo Sonny (then husband Sonny Bono) and Cher. She won a best actress Oscar for her leading role in the 1988 movie “Moonstruck.”

ALSO

MGM to open Las Vegas-style gambling resort near Washington, D.C.

Up close with the MGM National Harbor

With the opening of Shake Shack in LAX's Terminal 3, fliers will get a little bit of heaven on a bun

Just for kicks, Women’s Sevens rugby players return to Las Vegas

Cher, surrounded by a troupe of dancers and musicians, makes several costume changes during her "Classic Cher" show. Andrew Macpherson Cher, surrounded by a troupe of dancers and musicians, makes several costume changes during her "Classic Cher" show. Cher, surrounded by a troupe of dancers and musicians, makes several costume changes during her "Classic Cher" show. (Andrew Macpherson)

Ticket sales for the added concerts begin 10 a.m. Pacific time Saturday. Prices start at $60, plus fees.

Tickets are already on sale for nine concerts between May 3 and 20 (the latter date marks Cher’s 71st birthday).

She’s also performing at a new MGM location in March, The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland, not far from the nation’s capital.

Cher is an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner. She began her career in the 1960s as half of the singing duo Sonny (then husband Sonny Bono) and Cher. She won a best actress Oscar for her leading role in the 1988 movie “Moonstruck.”

ALSO

MGM to open Las Vegas-style gambling resort near Washington, D.C.

Up close with the MGM National Harbor

With the opening of Shake Shack in LAX's Terminal 3, fliers will get a little bit of heaven on a bun

Just for kicks, Women’s Sevens rugby players return to Las Vegas

Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption A Mammoth snow Giant snow dump in the Sierra Giant snow dump in the Sierra Caption The edgy beauty of Arizona's Sonoran Desert Botanical wonders abound in the wild Sonoran Desert of Organ Pipe National Monument and Saguaro National Park. Just mind the heat. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Botanical wonders abound in the wild Sonoran Desert of Organ Pipe National Monument and Saguaro National Park. Just mind the heat. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Washington, D.C, new and improved The next president will find a Washington, D.C., that's dramatically different from the city Barack Obama saw at his inauguration in 2009, or even the one in 2013. Museums and hotels, new and renewed. Restaurants left and right. Lower crime and rising neighborhoods, too. The next president will find a Washington, D.C., that's dramatically different from the city Barack Obama saw at his inauguration in 2009, or even the one in 2013. Museums and hotels, new and renewed. Restaurants left and right. Lower crime and rising neighborhoods, too.

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel