Cher's not done with Las Vegas. Singer adds 18 shows at the Monte Carlo.

Cher’s upping the ante on her Las Vegas run by adding 18 shows to her live performance schedule at the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino this year. Tickets go on sale Saturday.
The music icon, 70, who undertook a “Farewell Tour” from 2003 to 2005, just completed a February engagement of her show “Classic Cher.”
She’ll be performing in May, as previously announced, and adds selected dates between Aug. 2 and 19, and Nov. 8 and 25 (including the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving).
Cher performs at the Park Theater, which opened in December inside the Monte Carlo. The new theater seats 5,200 people, with seats closest to the stage putting performers almost within arm’s reach.
Ticket sales for the added concerts begin 10 a.m. Pacific time Saturday. Prices start at $60, plus fees.
Tickets are already on sale for nine concerts between May 3 and 20 (the latter date marks Cher’s 71st birthday).
She’s also performing at a new MGM location in March, The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland, not far from the nation’s capital.
Cher is an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner. She began her career in the 1960s as half of the singing duo Sonny (then husband Sonny Bono) and Cher. She won a best actress Oscar for her leading role in the 1988 movie “Moonstruck.”
