World's top cruise destination? St. Petersburg, Russia, Cruise Critic users say

St. Petersburg, Russia, was selected as the best cruise destination in the world in Cruise Critic’s first Cruisers’ Choice Destination Awards released Wednesday.

Though the Caribbean is the world’s most popular cruise destination, the Russian city drew high marks for art, history and architecture among users who wrote reviews on Cruise Critic.

A cruise ship visits San Francisco. Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times

San Francisco came in as the top destination in North America, followed by Bar Harbor, Maine; Key West, Fla.; San Diego and Halifax, Canada.

The Disney Dream at Castaway Cay in the Caribbean. David Roark / Disney Cruise Line

Castaway Cay, the private island owned by Disney Cruise Line, ranked highest among exclusive Caribbean stops. Activities for children and adults as well as clean beaches were reasons cruisers liked the Disney location.

Other top destinations in the Caribbean include Bonaire in the southern Caribbean, St. Maarten in the eastern Caribbean and Cozumel in the western Caribbean, and Riviera Maya.

Paris came in as the best river cruise destination, followed by Cologne, France; Vienna; Passau, Germany; and Melk, Austria.

The 2016 Cruisers’ Choice Destination Awards are based on online reviews from Aug. 1, 2015, through July 31; no voting is involved in the rankings.

