What's your preference? Carnival? Windstar? Social media reveals your ship mate

When they can, baby boomers prefer to cruise Windstar, known for its luxurious smaller ships. Meanwhile, Carnival connects with moms, dads, high school students, African Americans and bargain shoppers.
Those were the findings of Fizziology, an international social media research firm, which analyzed cruise-related conversations from more than 15,000 social media users.
Among the findings:
- Experienced travelers: Azamara, Windstar, MSC
- Moms: Carnival, Disney
- Dads: Carnival
- Boomers: Windstar, Saga
- African Americans: Carnival, P and O
- Latinos: Holland America, Celebrity, Royal Caribbean
- High school students: Carnival
- College students: Celebrity, Azamara
- Bargain shoppers: Carnival
The research firm uses a proprietary system called Centrifuge to sift through data from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, Tumblr and other social platforms and gauge audience trends. The company said the cruise lines did not have a financial stake in the study.
