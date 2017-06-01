Sail across the Arctic Circle with 'Handmaid's Tale' author Margaret Atwood

If you’re in love with the Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this small-ship cruise is for you. Author Margaret Atwood, author of the dystopian novel that first appeared in 1985, will sail aboard a journey in July from northeastern Canada that crosses the Arctic Circle.

Atwood will read from her works during the cruise aboard the Ocean Endeavour, a ship that holds 198 passengers and crew members. Adventure Canada offers this trip that begins in Iqualuit, capital of the remote Canadian territory of Nunavut, then crosses the Davis Strait to the coast of Greenland and over the circle.

Passengers can expect to see polar bears, walrus, humpback whales and muskox on this journey during stops and activities at remote islands, peninsulas and fishing villages.

The company describes the trip as “our most community- and art-focused Arctic itinerary.” The itinerary includes a visit to Kinngait, also known as Cape Dorset, to meet celebrated Inuit stone carvers.

And there’s more talent aboard ship too. Besides Atwood, guests include filmmaker Les Stroud, producer and star of the TV series “Survivorman”; artist Rob Saley; archaeologist Lisa Rankin and Nunavut documentary filmmaker Myna Ishulutak.

Prices start at $3,995, plus $250 in fees.

Info: Heart of the Arctic expedition, Adventure Canada, adventurecanada.com, (800) 363-7566, info@adventurecanada.com

