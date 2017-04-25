Cruise with the Cat in the Hat aboard Carnival's new ship with a Dr. Seuss-themed water park

Dr. Seuss is going to sea. The Cat in the Hat and other characters from the children’s books will be part of a water park aboard the new Carnival Horizon, due to hit the water next year.

On the Dr. Seuss WaterWorks, kids can jump inside a Cat in the Hat water slide decorated with red-and-white stripes and bounce along the 450-foot twisty tube. Then they can take the Fun Things slide (named after characters Thing 1 and Thing 2) for a smooth ride with lighting effects too, a cruise line statement says.

The Deck 12 water park also will feature a tipping bucket, splash zone with water spray toys, and images of the Cat in the Hat, the Grinch and Thing 1 and Thing 2.

Carnival’s fleetwide Seuss at Sea program continues aboard the Horizon too.

It includes Bookville, a place where kids and their parents can read the Seuss books; and breakfast with the Cat in the Hat, where kids dine on — what else? — green eggs and ham.

Carnival Horizon, which will hold almost 4,000 passengers, is set to make its maiden voyage April 2, 2018, with a 13-day Mediterranean cruise starting in Barcelona, Spain. Other bells and whistles on the ship include what Carnival describes as a “bike-ride-in-the-sky” attraction, an Imax theater and a recreation area with a ropes course.

Info: Carnival Cruise Line, (800) 764-7419, or contact a travel agent

