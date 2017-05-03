Norwegian makes first call in Havana, kicking off the line's Cuba cruises

The Norwegian Sky sailed into Havana on Tuesday morning, the first of the cruise line’s ships to visit Cuba. Norwegian scheduled 30 cruises to the island nation this year and recently announced 33 new sailings between Miami and Cuba in 2018.

To mark the occasion, Norwegian President and Chief Executive Frank Del Rio, who was born in Cuba, cut the ribbon at a ceremony held in the port Tuesday that he described as “very emotional,” according to media reports.

Del Rio had left the country 55 years prior and returned for the first time last year.

The Sky will sail four-night cruises between Miami and Cuba, some overnighting in Havana and stopping in the line’s private island Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. Those that don’t spend the extra night in Havana stop in Key West, Fla.

Prices start at $549 per person, excluding port fees and taxes. The ship holds 2,004 passengers. Info: Norwegian Cruise Line, (866) 234-7350.

Other brands that have made their first visit to Cuba: Oceania Cruises in March and Regent Seven Seas Mariner in April (both owned by Norwegian’s parent company).

Royal Caribbean’s Empress of the Seas made that cruise line’s first trip to Havana on April 23.

