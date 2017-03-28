You'll get face time and private concerts on Havana tours with Melissa Etheridge or Rufus Wainwright

Why not see Havana with musicians Melissa Etheridge, Ben Folds or Rufus Wainwright?

The entertainers are leading separate trips to Cuba that include everything a fan could dream of: meet-and-greets, exclusive concerts and performances with local musicians and cultural activities tours.

Rocker Folds is featured on a May 25 to 29 tour that focuses on music and photography. He’ll perform at a concert exclusively for participants, and a second concert with Cuban percussionist Otto Santana and singer Annie Garces. Folds will lead photography and music workshops during the tour too. $3,199 to $6,399 per person, plus fees.

Etheridge will be the featured performer on a June 22 to 26 tour that also includes an intimate concert as well as a second show with Cuban performers. She also will lead a music workshop and will meet with group members during the trip. $2,999 to $5799 per person, plus fees.

Wainwright headlines a tour Sept. 21 to 25 that’s called Wainwright Libre! He will perform at a solo show for participants at the Teatro Bellas Artes and a second concert with a full orchestra and guest Carlos Varela at Teatro Mella. Wainwright leads a musical discussion and meets with group members too. $2,699 to $5,299 per person, plus fees.

The price covers four nights at the Melia Habana hotel, meals, concerts, cultural tours of the city and more activities. Airfare to Cuba is not included in the price.

