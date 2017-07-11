Delta Aquariid meteor showers are on the way. Here's a perfect sky-viewing party in the Santa Monica Mountains

Mark your calendars: Don’t forget to look up to catch the Delta Aquariid meteor showers that appear in July. There’s a free sky-watching party in the Santa Monica Mountains to see meteors as well as other celestial goings-on.

The deal: The National Park Service hosts a Night Sky Festival on July 22. You’ll be able to check out 15 telescopes pointed at planets and other objects in the night sky, and you can watch meteors, also known as shooting stars, in an area far from city lights.

What are meteor showers? Sky & Telescope magazine describes them as “a stream of gritty debris left in space by a passing comet.” By the way, the Delta Aquariids begin Wednesday and peak around July 28 and 29.

The event also includes the telling of Native American night sky stories and a presentation on the importance of preserving dark skies by USC assistant professor Travis Longcore.

When: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. July 22

National Park Service You can look into the Milky Way through telescopes set up at the Paramount Ranch site. You can look into the Milky Way through telescopes set up at the Paramount Ranch site. (National Park Service)

Details: The event is at Paramount Ranch, 2903 Cornell Road in Agoura, in the Santa Monica Mountain National Recreation Area. Rangers recommend bringing red lens flashlights to preserve your night vision.

Info: Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, (805) 370- 2301.

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

