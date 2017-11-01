Mexican all-inclusive resort offers $150 credit and tequila for holiday vacationers

If you’re in the mood for a Mexican beach-side getaway, Grand Residences Riviera Cancún, less than an hour south of Cancún, sweetens the pot this holiday season. Stay three nights on an all-inclusive plan and receive $150 credit, round-trip airport transport and a bottle of tequila.

The deal: There’s a lot that comes with this all-inclusive stay. For starters, you get all meals and snacks, plus the credit, which can be used at the hotel’s Gourmet Food Market or spa. Kids younger than 12 also stay and eat for free. (The resort’s smallest rooms, junior suites, accommodate three people; you’ll need a bigger room for more people.) Resort prices start at $419 a night during the holidays; visitors must stay at least three nights.

When: You must book by Nov. 17 for stays Dec. 21 to March 3

Tested: I found availability for a junior suite for $386 a night (lower than the advertised price) from Dec. 17 to 20. It comes with a kitchenette (mini-fridge, coffee maker, microwave and toaster) and a private terrace with a Jacuzzi.

Info: Grand Residences Riviera Cancun, (855) 381-4340

ALSO

New Orleans at Christmastime? Hotel takes 20% off rooms over holidays

Chile is Lonely Planet's top country for 2018. Detroit and San Juan, Puerto Rico, land on 10 best cities list

New hotels help Palm Springs regain its title as the capital of cool

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel