Mexican all-inclusive resort offers $150 credit and tequila for holiday vacationers

If you’re in the mood for a Mexican beach-side getaway, Grand Residences Riviera Cancún, less than an hour south of Cancún, sweetens the pot this holiday season. Stay three nights on an all-inclusive plan and receive $150 credit, round-trip airport transport and a bottle of tequila.
The deal: There’s a lot that comes with this all-inclusive stay. For starters, you get all meals and snacks, plus the credit, which can be used at the hotel’s Gourmet Food Market or spa. Kids younger than 12 also stay and eat for free. (The resort’s smallest rooms, junior suites, accommodate three people; you’ll need a bigger room for more people.) Resort prices start at $419 a night during the holidays; visitors must stay at least three nights.
When: You must book by Nov. 17 for stays Dec. 21 to March 3
Tested: I found availability for a junior suite for $386 a night (lower than the advertised price) from Dec. 17 to 20. It comes with a kitchenette (mini-fridge, coffee maker, microwave and toaster) and a private terrace with a Jacuzzi.
Info: Grand Residences Riviera Cancun, (855) 381-4340
