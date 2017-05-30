The Beast is back. Get wet on this NYC speedboat ride — and save 50%

It’s the quickest, wettest Manhattan tour you’ll ever take. Speedboat rides in New York Harbor are perfect for those who want to see the Statue of Liberty while zipping past at 45 mph. Tickets for the seasonal rides are half off now through mid-June.

The deal: The Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises speedboat called Beast and New York Water Taxi’s Shark takes visitors on splashy 30-minute high-speed tours, slowing down for photo ops at Lady Liberty and the skyline of New York City.

Shark tickets for adults cost $14.50 (down from $29) with a maximum of four per person. You must buy online and use the code “Shark50” to get the discount. Ditto for Beast tickets for adults, but use the code “Beast50.”

Plan on getting wet and, as the website says, “Absolutely no pregnant women on board the Beast!” Kids must be at least 40 inches tall to take a ride.

When: Discounts are good through June 15.

Details: The half-off discount is good for adult tickets only. You’ll still pay $23 for children 3 to 12 years old. Also, you buy ride tickets for specific times and dates. For kids, this could be one of their most enduring memories of an NYC visit.

Info: Beast and Shark speedboat rides

