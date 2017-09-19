Paris for $1,099 includes round-trip airfare from LAX and a four-night stay

Thinking about Paris in the off-season? Adventure Vacations' trip called Christmas Shopping in Paris costs $1,099 for round-trip flights from Los Angeles and four nights in a hotel, provided you bring along a friend or loved one. After that, what you spend on your shopping list is up to you.

The deal: The $1,099 per person price is based on double occupancy covers round-trip nonstop flights on Air France and four nights’ accommodations with daily breakfast (check the list of hotels).

You can add $100 a day per person for extra days, and singles pay about $250 extra. Departure dates around Christmas and New Year’s Eve cost more.

When: Daily departures from Nov. 1 through March 31, based on availability.

Details: You’ll also receive discount coupons for Paris’ big department stores such as Printemps and Galeries Lafayette.

Info: Adventure Vacations, (800) 600-5587, or email adventure-mark@sbcglobal.net

