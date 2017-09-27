Free rental car with Pleasant Holidays vacations in California and Arizona

Get a free rental car in California or Arizona on your next Pleasant Holidays vacation of three nights or more. The deal is good for package trips that come with airfare and hotel room on dates you choose.

The deal: I like this deal because you get to pick a hotel price that suits your budget — and score a rental car for three days. In Arizona, you can choose from places such as the historic Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix or the Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock in Sedona.

The rental car is intermediate size, meaning a Toyota Corolla or similar vehicle. You can pay extra to upgrade for a bigger car.

When: You must book by Oct. 29 for travel through March 3. Blackout dates apply from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2, and the offer is based on availability.

Tested: Prices vary depending on which date and hotel you choose. I checked this deal online and found availability for airfare, rental car and three-night stays at these hotels from Jan. 5-8:

--$551 per person at the Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa in Tucson

--$521 per person at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix

--$836 per person at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix

In San Francisco, I found availability at these hotels from Nov. 10-13:

--$505 per person at Sheraton Fisherman’s Wharf Hotel

--$469 per person at the Westin St. Francis on Union Square.

Info: Pleasant Holidays’ USA Vacation Deals, (800) 742-9244 or email info@pleasant.net

