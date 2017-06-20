Save up to 25% on Priority Pass to airport lounges worldwide

Here’s one way to take the sting out of flying: Relax in airport lounges around the world with a Priority Pass membership. Buy one now and save up to 25%.

The deal: Priority Pass is honored at 1,000-plus lounges worldwide, regardless of which airline you are flying or what loyalty program you belong to. It won’t get you in everywhere, but it will allow you to kick back at selected lounges as well as Minute Suites in Atlanta and other U.S. airports. Say hello to free Wi-Fi, workspaces, snacks and comfy chairs while you await your flight.

With the discount, Standard Plus membership costs $199 per year, instead of $249. You receive 10 free lounge visits and pay $27 for each visit after you reach the limit.

You can also buy a Standard membership -- $74, down from $99, which provides access to lounges for $27 a visit. Prestige membership, which allows unlimited lounge visits, is on sale for $359 instead of $399.

When: The offer is good through 2017.

Details: The discount is good for only one year. If you decide to renew, expect to pay full price. Check the list of lounges to make sure this pass is for you.

At Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Priority Pass members can access Alaska Lounge in Terminal 6 and the KAL Lounge at Tom Bradley International Terminal.

At JFK Airport in New York City, there are three participating lounges — Air France and KAL business lounges in Terminal 1 and Wingtips lounge in Terminal 4.

O’Hare International Airport in Chicago offers two options — Swissport and Air France-KLM lounges — and both are in the international terminal.

