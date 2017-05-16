Save $500 on an REI Adventures camping trip to Rocky Mountain National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park is 102 years old this year, and REI Adventures turned 30.

The outdoor travel company is celebrating by offering a $500 discount on six-day hiking and rafting trips this summer to the Colorado park.

The deal: This trip is all about the natural wow factors: alpine lakes, waterfalls and peaks in the Rocky Mountains. Participants hike daily, camp by night (gear provided) and spend a day rafting the Cache la Poudre and trekking to the top of Deer Mountain.

Group size is limited to four to 12.

When: The sale is on from May 19 until May 29. Trips depart June 18 and 25; July 9, 16, 23 and 30; Aug. 13 and 27; and Sept. 3.

Tested: There’s still availability on these summer trips. REI members pay $2,299 (instead of $2,799) and non-members pay $2,599. (Lifetime memberships cost $20.)

The price includes campsite and gear (including cushy thick sleeping pads), guides, round-trip transportation from Denver, some meals and park fees. Airfare to and from Colorado is extra.

Info: REI Adventures’ Rocky Mountain National Park Adventure, (800) 622-2236

