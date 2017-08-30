Monsters will overrun Disneyland's Guardians of the Galaxy ride on Halloween nights

Disneyland’s new Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout attraction is going to get a little creepy this fall. The ride, which opened in May, will unleash monsters and escaped creatures during Halloween time.

Monsters After Dark brings a new adventure for characters Rocket and Groot involving a rescue mission and distracting invading monsters, according to a Disneyland release.

Joshua Sudock / Disneyland Resort Groot goes on a creepy adventure during a Halloween take on the Guardians of the Galaxy ride. Groot goes on a creepy adventure during a Halloween take on the Guardians of the Galaxy ride. (Joshua Sudock / Disneyland Resort)

In a twist on the daytime attraction, visitors can expect the Collector’s Fortress to go dark while alarms sound and lights flash because creatures have escaped from their cages, the release says.

The ride also will feature a new ‘70s-style punk rock song by Tyler Bates, who wrote the music for the films of the same name. The ride’s nighttime change will take place Sept. 15 to Oct. 31.

It joins the lineup of Halloween events at Disneyland, which include:

— Haunted Mansion Holiday, featuring a big Mickey Mouse jack-o’-lantern, a pumpkin festival and a 7-foot-tall Oogie Boogie cookie in a gingerbread house;

— Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy, where you’ll see ghostly creatures in the dark; and

— Mickey’s Halloween Party at night, which requires a separate admission ticket ($105 to $120) and allows visitors to go trick-or-treating inside the park, see Disney characters and other attractions.

For the first time, California Adventure’s Cars Land will welcome Radiator Screams with a Halloween theme.

