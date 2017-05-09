What’s the No. 1 attraction in the world? #Disneyland, at least when it comes to Instagram love

Forget ticket sales. The metric of the moment is social media heat, and apparently #Disneyland has more than anywhere else on the planet. More than the No. 2 spot, the Eiffel Tower. And almost triple that of its far bigger sibling, Disney World.

According to TravelBird, an online travel specialist, Disneyland is the No. 1 most-Instagrammed tourist attraction in the world, based on the number of tags on the social media platform. The findings speak to the travel preferences of young people. Some 55% of Instagram users are 18-29, and 28% are 30-49.

Obviously, natural beauty counts in the list of the rankings of popular attractions. Yosemite also figured in the top 10 of the U.S. destinations. The Grand Canyon was seventh.

But the ranking seems to favor the places folks cluster: the Disney theme parks, Times Square, Las Vegas and the Eiffel Tower, meaning what? That our favorite scenery is each other?

Reach whatever conclusion you want, then reach for your phone.

Most-Instagrammed attractions in the world (number of tags in parentheses):

Disneyland (14,615,952) Eiffel Tower (7,253,011) Walt Disney World (5,465,098) South Beach in Miami (4,689,396) The Berlin Wall (4,595,501) Las Vegas Strip (3,653,548) Big Ben (2,561,617) Times Square (2,560,272) Notre Dame Cathedral (2,517,129) Oktoberfest (2,262,885)

Most-Instagrammed attractions in the U.S.

Disneyland (14,615,952) Walt Disney World (5,465,098) South Beach in Miami (4,689,396) Las Vegas Strip (3,653,548) Times Square (2,560,272) Mardi Gras (2,202,256) Grand Canyon (1,989,316) Waikiki (1,939,768) Yosemite National Park (1,733,680) Myrtle Beach, S.C. (1,602,759)

Methodology: When searching for #Disneyland, similar hashtags, such as #TheHappiestPlaceOnEarth and #disneylandpark were included. More generic hashtags, such as #Disney or #Anaheim were excluded, since they might relate to other situations.

For full results of the study, go here.

