Ecuador's Iguana Park lives up to its name. Here's one having a snack with a visitor

Margot Szalay went on a photographic tour of the Galápagos Islands for two weeks in December. She began and ended her travels in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

While in the country’s largest city, she visited what has come to be known as “Iguana Park,” officially known as Seminario Park. It’s named for the hundreds of iguanas that roam the grounds.

“The park is quite small, no more than a half-block with a church and statue of Simón Bolívar guarding over the iguanas,” Chelsea Schmidt writes on the website 2Backpackers.com. “The iguanas are quite use to humans and behave themselves, even when pulled or poked by tourists.”

Szalay, of Highland, Calif., took the photo with a Nikon 7100.

