Rome tops U.S. News travel survey. Can you guess which California locale takes the small-town prize?

U.S. News & World Report is playing summer travel agent, ranking the best destinations around the world. Rome topped the list, and Sydney, Australia, ranked second. Porto, in Portugal’s wine-growing region, finished third.

NYC No. 1 in the U.S.

Here in the U.S., New York is considered the best place to visit, followed by Philadelphia in second place. Hawaii also fared well, with Oahu (which includes Honolulu) finishing third and Maui fourth. San Francisco rounded out the top five.

Among historic destinations:

1. New York City

2. Philadelphia

3. San Francisco

Times Square, in the heart of New York's tourist area. (Kathy Willens / Associated Press)

Tetons tops in parks

Among parks, Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park topped the list thanks to its diverse hiking and wildlife-viewing opportunities. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, straddling the Tennessee-North Carolina state line, took second place and Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park third. The Grand Canyon was also ranked the country’s most affordable vacation destination.

The snow-capped peaks of Grand Teton National Park are reflected in Snake River waters at Schwabacher Landing. (National Park Service)

Best small town? Sonoma

Famous for its wineries, Sonoma, Calif., is considered the nation’s best small-town destination. The year-round outdoor activities of Breckenridge, Colo., earned it the No. 2 spot. Asheville, N.C., a surging foodie destination right beside the Blue Ridge Parkway, finished third.

A walking path that runs through Sonoma vineyards. (Associated Press)

