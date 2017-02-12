Politics
A journey through Greenland, all about canids and exploring formations in Joshua Tree

CANADA and GREENLAND

Presentation

Shannon McConnell will share her journey through Canada’s Northwest Passage and western Greenland.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

WILDLIFE

Presentation

Learn about the differences and similarities between wolves, coyotes and other canids in a program presented by Wolf Haven International.

When, where: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the  REI store in Tustin, 2962 El Camino Real, and Thursday at the Huntington Beach store, 7777 Edinger Ave.

Admission, info: Free. (714) 505-0205 for Tustin, (714) 379-1938 for Huntington Beach.

TRAVEL

Presentation

James Dorsey will share tales of his expeditions and encounters with primitive hunter-gatherers, desert nomads, hermit monks and others.

When, where: 6 p.m. social hour, dinner and lecture Thursday at the Adventurers’ Club, 2433 N. Broadway, Los Angeles.

Admission, info: $24 for dinner. Reservations at www.adventurersclub.org

JOSHUA TREE

Hiking

Explore the Wonderland of Rocks in Joshua Tree National Park on a hike led by a park service ranger.

When, where: 8 a.m. Sunday at Joshua Tree Visitor Center.

Admission, info: $45. Reserve at (760) 367-5535.

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.

 

 

 

 

