Talks: San Miguel de Allende, Mexico; how to lighten the weight of your backpack

MEXICO

Presentation

Alejandro Alia will discuss San Miguel de Allende and the area’s ascendance as a wine-producing region.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

BACKPACKING

Presentation

Learn how to lighten your backpack to increase your enjoyment in the backcountry.

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles.

Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574.

