films&programs for 8/28 print and online

RUNNING

Workshop

REI experts will discuss trail-running techniques and training as well as favorite places to run trails in Southern California.

When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the REI store in Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd.,

Admission, info: Free. (818) 703-5300

YOSEMITE

Presentation

Naturalist and guide Suzanne Swedo will share when and where to go to see the best of Yosemite National Park.

Caption What did you do on your summer vacation? Took photos, we bet. Share them with us and the world Our annual summer vacation photo issue is almost here. What will you submit for possible inclusion in our Sept. 18 issue? Our annual summer vacation photo issue is almost here. What will you submit for possible inclusion in our Sept. 18 issue? Caption Designers add a personal touch to the decor of the Dorland house A glimpse at the decor of Lloyd Wright's Dorland house in Altadena by designers Miao Miao and Scott Franklin A glimpse at the decor of Lloyd Wright's Dorland house in Altadena by designers Miao Miao and Scott Franklin

When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574.

SAN PEDRO

Open house

Discover the Salinas de San Pedro Salt Marsh with Cabrillo Marine Aquarium educators and naturalists.

When, where: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 4

Admission, info: Free. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. (310) 548-7562

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.