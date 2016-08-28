films&programs for 8/28 print and online

RUNNING
Workshop
REI experts will discuss trail-running techniques and training as well as favorite places to run trails in Southern California.
When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the REI store in Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd.,
Admission, info: Free. (818) 703-5300
YOSEMITE
Presentation
Naturalist and guide Suzanne Swedo will share when and where to go to see the best of Yosemite National Park.
When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574.
SAN PEDRO
Open house
Discover the Salinas de San Pedro Salt Marsh with Cabrillo Marine Aquarium educators and naturalists.
When, where: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 4
Admission, info: Free. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. (310) 548-7562
