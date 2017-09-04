Films & programs

FRANCE
Slide show
Owen Haggerty will present “Mont-Saint-Michel from the Inside,” with images that explore the peaceful side of the cloistered French town and tourist attraction.
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday 11/17 at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.
Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.
AFRICA
Workshop
Enjoy slides showing Tanzania’s wildlife parks while learning how to prepare for an African nature safari.
When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday11/18 at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574.
CAMPING
Workshop
Experts offer tips on gear, clothing, nutrition and more for winter campers.
When, where: 7 p.m. Wednesday 1/21 at REI stores in Arcadia, 214 N. Santa Anita Ave.; Manhattan Beach, 1800 Rosecrans Ave., Suite E; and Santa Monica, 402 Santa Monica Blvd.
Admission, info: Free. (626) 447-1062 for Arcadia; (310) 727-0728 for Manhattan Beach; (310) 458-4370 for Santa Monica.
AFRICA
Presentation
Photographer Alan Feldstein will present “Climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro and Tracking Chimps in Mahale,” with photos and stories from his African travel adventures.
When, where: Noon SaturdayFeb. 21 at Guelaguetza Restaurant, 3014 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles.
Admission, info: $18.50 for lunch and program. Hosted by the Network for Travel Club. RSVP to (323) 578-3601.
