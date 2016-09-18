Travel films & programs: Learn about planning a golf trip to Scotland at Distant Lands

SCOTLAND
Presentation
Join John and Patti Brugman as they share stories about golfing in Scotland.
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.
Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.
GRAND CANYON
Workshop
Learn about Grand Canyon National Park and discover the best spots for hiking, camping and canyoneering.
When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at REI stores in Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd., and Santa Monica, 402 Santa Monica Blvd.
Admission, info: Free. (818) 703-5300 for Woodland Hills, (310) 458-4370 for Santa Monica.
RUSSIA
Presentation
Bob Ihsen will discuss exploring an off-the-beaten path area of Siberia, along the Baikal-Amur railway line from Khabarovsk to Irkutsk.
When, where: Noon Saturday at Hummus House Restaurant, 12211 Hawthorne Blvd., Hawthorne.
Admission, info: $20 for lunch and program. Hosted by the Network for Travel Club. RSVP to Odette Ricasa at (323) 578-3601.
JOSHUA TREE
Field class
Hike into bighorn sheep habitat and learn about elements needed for its survival.
When, where: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Black Rock Ranger Station
Admission, info: $70. (760) 367-5535
Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.