Travel films & programs: Learn about planning a golf trip to Scotland at Distant Lands

SCOTLAND

Presentation

Join John and Patti Brugman as they share stories about golfing in Scotland.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

GRAND CANYON

Workshop

Learn about Grand Canyon National Park and discover the best spots for hiking, camping and canyoneering.

When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at REI stores in Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd., and Santa Monica, 402 Santa Monica Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (818) 703-5300 for Woodland Hills, (310) 458-4370 for Santa Monica.

RUSSIA

Presentation

Bob Ihsen will discuss exploring an off-the-beaten path area of Siberia, along the Baikal-Amur railway line from Khabarovsk to Irkutsk.

When, where: Noon Saturday at Hummus House Restaurant, 12211 Hawthorne Blvd., Hawthorne.

Admission, info: $20 for lunch and program. Hosted by the Network for Travel Club. RSVP to Odette Ricasa at (323) 578-3601.

JOSHUA TREE

Field class

Hike into bighorn sheep habitat and learn about elements needed for its survival.

When, where: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Black Rock Ranger Station

Admission, info: $70. (760) 367-5535

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.

