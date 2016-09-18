Travel films & programs: Learn about planning a golf trip to Scotland at Distant Lands

SCOTLAND

Presentation

Join John and Patti Brugman as they share stories about golfing in Scotland.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

GRAND CANYON

Workshop

Learn about Grand Canyon National Park and discover the best spots for hiking, camping and canyoneering.

Caption Road trip Video: sights, sounds and 469 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway Our reporter drove all 469 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway, which runs through Virginia and North Carolina. Our reporter drove all 469 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway, which runs through Virginia and North Carolina. Caption Greatest gum walls of the American West This videos explores the two greatest bubble gum walls of the American West, in Seattle and San Luis Obispo. This videos explores the two greatest bubble gum walls of the American West, in Seattle and San Luis Obispo.

When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at REI stores in Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd., and Santa Monica, 402 Santa Monica Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (818) 703-5300 for Woodland Hills, (310) 458-4370 for Santa Monica.

RUSSIA

Presentation

Bob Ihsen will discuss exploring an off-the-beaten path area of Siberia, along the Baikal-Amur railway line from Khabarovsk to Irkutsk.

When, where: Noon Saturday at Hummus House Restaurant, 12211 Hawthorne Blvd., Hawthorne.

Admission, info: $20 for lunch and program. Hosted by the Network for Travel Club. RSVP to Odette Ricasa at (323) 578-3601.

JOSHUA TREE

Field class

Hike into bighorn sheep habitat and learn about elements needed for its survival.

When, where: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Black Rock Ranger Station

Admission, info: $70. (760) 367-5535

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.