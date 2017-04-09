Turkish cooking, discovering Sequoia National Park and more

TURKEY

Presentation

Angie Brenner will discuss her new cookbook, “Tree of Life — Turkish Home Cooking,” inspired by her travels in Turkey.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

SEQUOIA

Workshop

REI experts will help you discover Sequoia National Park and its rivers and waterfalls, caves and pictographs.

When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday at the REI store in Northridge, 18605 Devonshire St.

Admission, info: Free. (818) 831-5555.

MT. WHITNEY

Workshop

Mt. Whitney expert Dr. Ken Murray will offer tips for gear and trip planning as well as show detailed slides of approaches and options.

When, where: 6:30 p.m Thursday at the Adventure 16 store in Tarzana, 5425 Reseda Blvd., and 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Los Angeles store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. Tarzana, (818) 345-4266; Los Angeles, (310) 473-4574.

JOSHUA TREE

Workshop

Let the Yucca tree inspire you in this painting and drawing class at the Lost Horse Campground in Joshua Tree National Park. Includes individual instruction.

When, where: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. April 16. Joshua Tree Visitor Center.

Admission, info: $70. (760) 367-5535.

