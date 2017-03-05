A tour of Florence, Italy, preparing to hike Mt. Whitney, and a tide pool walk in San Pedro

ITALY

Presentation

Patty Civalleri, author of the upcoming book “Florence: A Traveler's Guide to Its Gems and Giants," will discuss her favorite historical, architectural and artistic spots in the city.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

MT. WHITNEY

Presentation

REI experts will discuss how to apply for a permit, plan a hiking route and choose proper gear.

When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday at the REI store in Arcadia, 214 N. Santa Anita Ave.

Admission, info: Free. (626) 447-1062

SAN PEDRO

Tide pool walk

Watch a slide show, then explore the tide pools at Point Fermin on a walk led by staff from the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium

When, where: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday and 3-4:30 p.m. March 12. John M. Olguin Auditorium, Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro.

Admission, info: Free. (310) 548-7562. Spanish-language presentation offered on March 12.

