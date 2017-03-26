A tour of Highclere Castle, backpacking basics, walking the Italian Dolomites and more

ENGLAND
Presentation
Diz White presents a behind-the-scenes tour of “Downton Abbey's” Highclere Castle, illustrated with photography and video.
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.
Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.
BACKPACKING
Workshop
REI experts will discuss the basics of backpacking, including planning, preparation and gear.
When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the REI store in Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd.
Admission, info: Free. (818) 703-5300
ITALY, CROATIA AND SLOVENIA
Presentation
Guide Gary Scott shares photos, stories and travel tips about the Italian Dolomites, Croatia and Slovenia.
When, where: 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Adventure 16 store in Santa Monica, 11161 W. Pico Blvd.
Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574
JOSHUA TREE
Workshop
Capture the beauty of Joshua Tree National Park while learning about tools and apps for your smartphones and point-and-shoot cameras.
When, where: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Oasis Visitor Center, Twentynine Palms.
Admission, info: $70. RSVP to (760) 367-5535.
Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.