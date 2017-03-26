A tour of Highclere Castle, backpacking basics, walking the Italian Dolomites and more

ENGLAND

Presentation

Diz White presents a behind-the-scenes tour of “Downton Abbey's” Highclere Castle, illustrated with photography and video.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

BACKPACKING

Workshop

REI experts will discuss the basics of backpacking, including planning, preparation and gear.

When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the REI store in Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (818) 703-5300

ITALY, CROATIA AND SLOVENIA

Presentation

Guide Gary Scott shares photos, stories and travel tips about the Italian Dolomites, Croatia and Slovenia.

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Adventure 16 store in Santa Monica, 11161 W. Pico Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574

JOSHUA TREE

Workshop

Capture the beauty of Joshua Tree National Park while learning about tools and apps for your smartphones and point-and-shoot cameras.

When, where: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Oasis Visitor Center, Twentynine Palms.

Admission, info: $70. RSVP to (760) 367-5535. 

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.