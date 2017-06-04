Learn to navigate with map and compass; tips on hiking Mt. Whitney

HIKING

Workshop

Learn how to read a topographic map as well as gain basic navigation skills using a map and compass.

When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday at the REI store in Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Admission, info: $50 for non-members. (818) 703-5300.

MT. WHITNEY

Presentation

Hear hints and learn tips for summiting the highest mountain peak in the contiguous U.S.

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Adventure 16 store in Los Angeles, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., and 10 a.m. Saturday at the Tarzana store, 5425 Reseda Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574, Los Angeles; (818) 345-4266, Tarzana.

