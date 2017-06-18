TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: San Francisco's painted ladies, San Diego's green flashes, Convict Lake's rainbows and more.
Camping essentials for California; Lawrence D'Attilio discusses his book on Vietnam

Anne Harnagel
VIETNAM

Presentation

Author and photographer Lawrence D'Attilio will show images and discuss his book, “The Soul of Vietnam.”

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

CAMPING

Workshop

Experts will discuss the essentials of camping in California, including gear and equipment, regional resources and areas to camp.

When, where: 7 p.m. Monday at the REI store in Santa Monica, 402 Santa Monica Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (310) 458-4370

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.

