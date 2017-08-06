TRAVEL
Shark Week at the Cabrillo aquarium, Zion National Park and hiking Catalina

SAN PEDRO

Shark Week

The Cabrillo Marine Aquarium will feature all things shark, including crafts and activities daily, displays and presentations.

When, where: Tuesday through Saturday at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro

Admission, info: Free. (310) 548-7562

ZION NATIONAL PARK

Workshop

Planning a trip to Zion National Park? Learn about hiking, biking, climbing and the area’s many attractions.

When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the REI store in Rancho Cucamonga, 12218 E. Foothill Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (909) 646-8360.

CATALINA

Workshop

Discover the best day hikes out of Avalon and Two Harbors and what it takes to trek the 37.2-mile Trans-Catalina Trail.

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574.

