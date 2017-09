PALM SPRINGS

Presentation

The Desert Institute and the Twentynine Palms Historical Society present historian Sid Burks, who will lecture on the history of the Palm Springs Army Air Base and its important role in World War II.

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday at the Old Schoolhouse Museum, 6760 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms.

Admission, info: $5. For more information, call (760) 367-5535 .

