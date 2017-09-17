Discovering Mongolia, day hiking in L.A. and learning about desert snakes

MONGOLIA

Presentation

Join adventurer, author and photographer Pierre Odier for a journey of exploration through Mongolia.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

HIKING

Workshop

Casey Schreiner will sign copies of his book "Day Hiking: Los Angeles" and answer questions about his favorite hiking spots in the Los Angeles area

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Adventure 16 store in Tarzana, 5425 Reseda Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (818) 345-4266.

JOSHUA TREE

Workshop

Learn about venomous and nonvenomous snakes that inhabit the Southern California desert. Includes field work as well as classroom time.

When, where: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Black Rock Nature Center, 9800 Black Rock Canyon Road, Yucca Valley.

Admission, info: $70. (760) 367-5535

