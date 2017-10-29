Films & programs: Hiking Mt. Whitney, fine-art photography in Joshua Tree

MT. WHITNEY

Workshop

Experts will discuss backpacking and hiking California's iconic peak.

When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday at the REI store in Rancho Cucamonga, 12218 Foothill Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (909) 646-8360

JOSHUA TREE

Workshop

Immerse yourself in the beauty of Joshua Tree National Park on a weekend-long fine-art photography workshop. Highlights include two sunrise shoots, one sunset shoot and one night-sky shoot, conditions permitting. Camping option in Lost Horse Campground.

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Nov. 5. Oasis Visitor Center, 74485 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms.

Admission, info: $170. (760) 367-5535.

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.