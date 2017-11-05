Films & programs: Art Nouveau Budapest, Hungary, camping in California, summiting Lela Peak, book signing

HUNGARY

Presentation

Sheila Stone will discuss Art Nouveau gem Budapest, including the ornate opera house, the Chain Bridge crossing the Danube and the oldest Metro system on the European Continent.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220

CAMPING

Workshop

An REI expert will highlight California’s diverse camping opportunities, including local activities, regional resources and areas to camp.

When, where: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the REI store in Rancho Cucamonga, 12218 E. Foothill Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (909) 646-8360

HIKING

Presentation

Join author Shawnté Salabert for a book signing and Q&A session about her new book, “Hiking the Pacific Crest Trail: Southern California Section Hiking From Campo to Tuolumne Meadows.”

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles.

Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574

JOSHUA TREE

Hiking

Summit seldom-visited Lela Peak on a strenuous five-mile round-trip hike. The peak, elevation, 4,734 feet, offers one of the best 360-degree views in Joshua Tree National Park.

When, where: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Joshua Tree Visitor Center, 6554 Park Blvd., Joshua Tree.

Admission, info: $45. For reservations, (760) 367-5535

