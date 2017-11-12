Films & programs: Times Travel Talk, camp cooking, tidepool walk in San Pedro and hiking in Joshua Tree

TIMES TRAVEL TALK

Holiday travel

Learn holiday survival tips from the Travel staff, and see a demonstration on how to pack better by experts Elizabeth Harryman, travel editor of Westways magazine, and Paul Lasley, a Westways contributor and the executive producer of On Travel Media. Tom Spagnola of CheapOair will also offer an insider’s view on booking airfares.

When, where, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Los Angeles Times community room, 145 S. Spring St.

Admission, info: Free. Register at lat.ms/timestalkstips to ensure you have a seat.

CAMPING

Workshop

An REI expert will show you how to plan and prepare your next camping feast.

When, where: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the REI store in Rancho Cucamonga, 12218 E. Foothill Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (909) 646-8360

SAN PEDRO

Presentation

Watch a slide show, then take a walk to the nearby Point Fermin tidepools with an educator from the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium.

When, where: 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30-4 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro.

Admission, info: Free. (310) 548-7562.

JOSHUA TREE

Field class

Explore a remote and seldom visited area of Queen Mountain West on a strenuous, 8½-mile out-and-back hike.

When, where: 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 19. Joshua Tree Visitor Center, 6554 Park Blvd., Joshua Tree.

Admission, info: $45. (760) 367-5535

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.