World War II tour of France and Germany dedicated to foreign correspondents

War reporting came of age in World War II whe1n combat correspondents such as Ernie Pyle, Ernest Hemingway, Lee Miller, Martha Gellhorn and "Beachhead Don" Whitehead began covering the global hostilities.
Learn more about the battles and writers who covered them on a nine-day tour called Writing the War: In the Footsteps of WWII Correspondents.
The tour, organized by the New Orleans-based National WWII Museum, will include Normandy, Paris and Saint-Malo, France, among other locations.
Participants will visit the D-Day landing site Omaha Beach, written about by Pyle and Hemingway, as well as Saint-Malo. described in wartime by Miller.
They’ll also experience Gellhorn’s Paris and Whitehead’s Hürtgen Forest, Germany. Stops will also be made in Mont-Saint-Michel and Chartres, France and Aachen, Germany.
Dates: Sept. 25-Oct. 3
Price: From $5,995 per person, double occupancy, when booked by June 2. Included are international airfare from Los Angeles and select other cities, accommodations, most meals, guides, transportation, entrance fees and gratuities.
Info: National WWII Museum, (877) 813-3329, Ext. 257
