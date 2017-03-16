TRAVEL
500 years after the Reformation, Martin Luther's home and life still fascinate

Anne Harnagel
This year marks the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. To commemorate the occasion, Zicasso is introducing a custom tour that follows in the footsteps of Martin Luther, a German scholar who sparked the Reformation.

Highlights include a visit to Wittenberg and Lutherhaus, the home where Luther wrote his “95 Theses,” which questioned certain practices of the Catholic Church; the castle church on which he nailed a copy of “Theses” to its doors; Eisleben, where he was born and died; and Eisenach and Wartburg Castle, where he hid from the Inquisition and translated the Bible into German.

The 10-day tour begins in Berlin and ends in Munich.

Dates: Available year-round

Price: From $3,249 per person, double occupancy. Includes all accommodations and breakfasts, five private tours of Berlin, Wittenberg and Munich, first-class train ticket from Berlin to Wittenberg and rental car from Wittenberg to Munich. International airfare not included.

Info: Zicasso

