500 years after the Reformation, Martin Luther's home and life still fascinate

This year marks the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. To commemorate the occasion, Zicasso is introducing a custom tour that follows in the footsteps of Martin Luther, a German scholar who sparked the Reformation.

Highlights include a visit to Wittenberg and Lutherhaus, the home where Luther wrote his “95 Theses,” which questioned certain practices of the Catholic Church; the castle church on which he nailed a copy of “Theses” to its doors; Eisleben, where he was born and died; and Eisenach and Wartburg Castle, where he hid from the Inquisition and translated the Bible into German.

The 10-day tour begins in Berlin and ends in Munich.

Dates: Available year-round

Price: From $3,249 per person, double occupancy. Includes all accommodations and breakfasts, five private tours of Berlin, Wittenberg and Munich, first-class train ticket from Berlin to Wittenberg and rental car from Wittenberg to Munich. International airfare not included.

Info: Zicasso

ALSO

Winnipeg's pop-up art — in the form of warming huts — helps you embrace your inner Abominable Snowman in style

Made Fourth of July plans yet? Take a small-ship cruise around New England

First look at Celebrity's new Edge, with a deck-hopping platform and new suite classes

See the pope this Easter — and Sorrento and Florence too

Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption A Mammoth snow Giant snow dump in the Sierra Giant snow dump in the Sierra Caption The edgy beauty of Arizona's Sonoran Desert Botanical wonders abound in the wild Sonoran Desert of Organ Pipe National Monument and Saguaro National Park. Just mind the heat. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Botanical wonders abound in the wild Sonoran Desert of Organ Pipe National Monument and Saguaro National Park. Just mind the heat. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel