500 years after the Reformation, Martin Luther's home and life still fascinate

This year marks the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. To commemorate the occasion, Zicasso is introducing a custom tour that follows in the footsteps of Martin Luther, a German scholar who sparked the Reformation.
Highlights include a visit to Wittenberg and Lutherhaus, the home where Luther wrote his “95 Theses,” which questioned certain practices of the Catholic Church; the castle church on which he nailed a copy of “Theses” to its doors; Eisleben, where he was born and died; and Eisenach and Wartburg Castle, where he hid from the Inquisition and translated the Bible into German.
The 10-day tour begins in Berlin and ends in Munich.
Dates: Available year-round
Price: From $3,249 per person, double occupancy. Includes all accommodations and breakfasts, five private tours of Berlin, Wittenberg and Munich, first-class train ticket from Berlin to Wittenberg and rental car from Wittenberg to Munich. International airfare not included.
Info: Zicasso
