Take a break from Waikiki's waves for Oahu's one-day authentic farm tours

Most travelers go to Oahu to see the waves of Waikiki. May 6 provides a different experience, an opportunity for visitors to seek out the island’s agricultural roots during a series of farm tours.

You’ll need a car to make the one-hour drive from the Waikiki resorts to the old Waialua Sugar Mill, the base for the various activities associated with the Parade of Farms.

Goats at Oahu's Sweet Land Dairy provide the milk needed to make various cheeses, including chevre and feta. (Oahu RC&D)

Visitors short on time can learn more about farming on Oahu during a morning farmers market at the mill, where informational booths will also be set up. The local library will offer a free presentation about North Shore agriculture at 11 a.m.

For a hands-on experience, consider joining one or more of the day’s four escorted tours with titles such as “Agri+Culture” and “Bean to Bar.” Participants will visit farms including:

Cacao pods, from which chocolate is made, grow on a farm in Waialua. (Oahu RC&D)

--Counter Culture, a Waialua farm that makes products such as cornmeal, kimchi and tempeh.

--Malama Loko Ea Fishpond near Haleiwa, where native birds and fish can be spotted in and around a pond. The water feature replicates what the area would have looked like 400 years ago.

--Mohala Farms in Waialua, a sustainable organic farms that grows vegetables and herbs including arugula, collard greens, radishes, basil, mint and lemongrass.

--Na Mea Kupono in Waialua, which raises taro, the root used to make poi.

--Sweet Land Farm, a goat creamery in Waialua that produces chevre, feta and tome cheese from milk supplied by its own goats.

Sunnhemp, a plant that can grow 6 feet tall in as little as 60 days, is harvested for use as a fertilizer. It's one of the crops seen during Oahu's annual Parade of Farms. (Oahu RC&D)

--Waialua Estate Coffee & Chocolate, where the fertile, volcanic soil is ideal for cacao and coffee plants.

Tours cost $15 for adults and less for kids, depending on age, and can be purchased online.

“Offering opportunities for people to actually visit and step foot onto the local farms where their food is grown strengthens community connections and motivates people to buy locally-grown food,” Jean Brokish, executive director of the Oahu Resource Conservation & Development Council said in a prepared statement.

Counter Culture, an organic farm that produces items such as cornmeal and kimchi, is among the stops along one of the May 6 tours. (Oahu RC&D)

Events runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Info: Parade of Farms, (808) 622-9026.

