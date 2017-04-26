Take a break from Waikiki's waves for Oahu's one-day authentic farm tours

Most travelers go to Oahu to see the waves of Waikiki. May 6 provides a different experience, an opportunity for visitors to seek out the island’s agricultural roots during a series of farm tours.
You’ll need a car to make the one-hour drive from the Waikiki resorts to the old Waialua Sugar Mill, the base for the various activities associated with the Parade of Farms.
Visitors short on time can learn more about farming on Oahu during a morning farmers market at the mill, where informational booths will also be set up. The local library will offer a free presentation about North Shore agriculture at 11 a.m.
For a hands-on experience, consider joining one or more of the day’s four escorted tours with titles such as “Agri+Culture” and “Bean to Bar.” Participants will visit farms including:
--Counter Culture, a Waialua farm that makes products such as cornmeal, kimchi and tempeh.
--Malama Loko Ea Fishpond near Haleiwa, where native birds and fish can be spotted in and around a pond. The water feature replicates what the area would have looked like 400 years ago.
--Mohala Farms in Waialua, a sustainable organic farms that grows vegetables and herbs including arugula, collard greens, radishes, basil, mint and lemongrass.
--Na Mea Kupono in Waialua, which raises taro, the root used to make poi.
--Sweet Land Farm, a goat creamery in Waialua that produces chevre, feta and tome cheese from milk supplied by its own goats.
--Waialua Estate Coffee & Chocolate, where the fertile, volcanic soil is ideal for cacao and coffee plants.
Tours cost $15 for adults and less for kids, depending on age, and can be purchased online.
“Offering opportunities for people to actually visit and step foot onto the local farms where their food is grown strengthens community connections and motivates people to buy locally-grown food,” Jean Brokish, executive director of the Oahu Resource Conservation & Development Council said in a prepared statement.
Events runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Info: Parade of Farms, (808) 622-9026.
ALSO
Seeking the heart of the hula in Hawaii
The best way to see the volcano on Hawaii Island
Fire knife dancers may be Hawaii's hottest show. Now they'll compete to see who's the best
If you're looking for authentic Hawaii, away from neon lights and crowds, look to Lanai