An invitational sporting event will come to Oahu in September — and it's not surfing

Surfing isn’t the only sport with a history in Hawaii. Polo has been around on the islands since the 1880s. Next month, world-class polo returns to Oahu with the Hawaii Invitational of Polo.

The event is set for Sept. 16 at the Honolulu Polo Club’s fields in Waimanalo, a town on the eastern side of the island, about 15 miles from Waikiki.

Hawaii Polo Life Professional polo players from around the world take part in last year's invitational. Professional polo players from around the world take part in last year's invitational. (Hawaii Polo Life)

The competition, similar to field hockey but played on horseback, will be held from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will feature professional polo players from around the globe.

Cartier and the Kahala Hotel & Resort are sponsors of the event. Guests are encouraged to dress in their finery, just as they would for world-class polo matches such as the Queen’s Cup in Britain and the Dubai Gold Cup.

Tickets range from $25 for lawn seating to $250 for the VIP treatment.

Hawaii Polo Life Polo players attempt to score during a 2016 match on Oahu. Polo players attempt to score during a 2016 match on Oahu. (Hawaii Polo Life)

The Hawaii Polo Club’s website notes that polo was introduced to the archipelago by an Australian cowboy who lived in India and had played the sport there. Hawaii’s cowboys, the paniolo, quickly embraced the game.

Polo is played nearly year-round in the islands. There are clubs on Maui and Kauai as well.

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimestravel

ALSO

Don't pack sunscreen on your next trip to Hawaii. These hotels will make sure you're covered

Kilauea is still spewing lava, but there are rarer sights at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Heading to Catalina this summer? Here are 20 new things to see and do