Record travel predicted when Americans kick back for July 4 holiday. Gas, airfares drop over last year

A record-breaking 44.2 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more away from home over the July 4 holiday period, 1.25 million more travelers than last year, AAA reports.

The Auto Club is citing strong employment, rising incomes and lower gas prices as reasons for the uptick.

Gas cheaper, airfares down 10%

The national average gas price is four cents cheaper than this same time last year, the Auto Club says.

Similarly, travelers can expect lower prices for airfares and car rentals. Average airfares for the top 40 domestic flight routes will be 10% lower this year, according to AAA’s Leisure Travel Index. An average round-trip ticket will run $186.

Daily car rental rates will average $65, down 14% from last year. However, hotel rates have not changed, the Auto Club says. The average AAA Three Diamond Rated hotel will cost $185 per night.

Third-busiest U.S. travel holiday

July 4 is the third most-traveled holiday of the year, behind only the Christmas-New Year’s holiday season and Thanksgiving. Holiday travel rankings, as predicted by AAA: Christmas/New Year’s (2016-17) 103.1 million

Thanksgiving (2016) 48.7 million

Independence Day (2017) 44.2 Million (5 days)

Memorial Day (2017) 39.3 million

