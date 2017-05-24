Meet movers and shakers in Israel and Jordan on L.A. World Affairs Council tour

Meet political leaders, artists, academics and business leaders on a 15-day tour of Israel and Jordan organized by the Los Angeles World Affairs Council.

Highlights in Israel include meetings with Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Knesset.

A swim in the Dead Sea, an excursion to a winery in the Golan Heights and a visit to the West Bank and several Palestinian towns are also on the itinerary.

In Jordan, participants will meet with a U.S. Embassy official, tour Amman, visit the ancient rock city of Petra and Wadi Rum, and experience a Bedouin dinner.

Dates: Oct. 16-30

Price: $6,525 per person, double occupancy, based on 15 participants. $1,450 single supplement. Includes accommodations, most meals, all sightseeing and excursion fees. International airfare to and from Tel Aviv not included.

Info: Los Angeles World Affairs Council, (424) 258-6160

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel