The 'do-it-all' tour of Italy — in 12 days

Can't decide whether to tour the eternal city of Rome, explore the canals of Venice or view grand art and artifacts in Florence? A 12-day guided tour by the Roman Guy will help you do it all.

The La Dolce Vita itinerary, which takes participants from rolling hills to sandy beaches to legendary cities, features highlights of some of Italy's top tourist destinations, including Rome, Venice, Florence, San Gimignano, Sorrento and Positano.

Tours include a day trip to Chianti; a VIP tour of the Vatican, Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica; a visit to the ruins of Pompeii; a day trip to the Amalfi Coast; and a visit to an island in Venice.

Participants are guided by an English-speaking Italian tour director and guides at each site.

Dates: Departures June 21 and July 12. Availability may be limited.

Price: From $3,295 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, breakfasts, some dinners and lunches, and a variety of tours and experiences. Private mini-coach transfers are included between the cities, but not to and from airport. International airfare not included.

Info: The Roman Guy, (888) 290-5595

