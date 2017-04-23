What Japan's perfect cherry blossom moment looks like

Fe Inocentes in April took her elderly mom, Senen, who lives in the Philippines, and other family members to Japan for 10 days. It turned out to be the perfect moment for cherry blossoms.

Inocentes shot this photograph of the trees in full bloom at Kinkaku-Ji, or the Golden Pavilion, in Kyoto.

“Once a year our family tries to get together in a convenient destination that would allow our 88-year-old mother to join in the fun!” Inocentes writes in an email. “This year, we were lucky to see the cherry blossoms in full bloom in Japan.”

The Redondo Beach resident used an iPhone 6.

Here are more photos of Japan’s epic cherry blossom bloom in 2017.

Japanese cherry trees in bloom on Mt. Yoshino in Yoshino city, Nara Prefecture, Japan. Mt. Yoshino, Everett Kennedy Brown / EPA Japanese cherry trees in bloom on Mt. Yoshino in Yoshino city, Nara Prefecture, Japan. Mt. Yoshino, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has been one of the country's most famous cherry blossom viewing spots for more than 1,300 years. Japanese cherry trees in bloom on Mt. Yoshino in Yoshino city, Nara Prefecture, Japan. Mt. Yoshino, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has been one of the country's most famous cherry blossom viewing spots for more than 1,300 years. (Everett Kennedy Brown / EPA)

Visitors enjoy the blooming cherry blossoms at the Meguro river in Tokyo. Shizuo Kambayashi / Associated Press Visitors enjoy the blooming cherry blossoms at the Meguro river in Tokyo. Visitors enjoy the blooming cherry blossoms at the Meguro river in Tokyo. (Shizuo Kambayashi / Associated Press)

A two-car local train and cherry blossoms in full bloom are reflected on the water in Ichihara, east Kimimasa Mayama / EPA A two-car local train and cherry blossoms in full bloom are reflected on the water in Ichihara, east of Tokyo. A two-car local train and cherry blossoms in full bloom are reflected on the water in Ichihara, east of Tokyo. (Kimimasa Mayama / EPA)

Visitors enjoy stand-up paddleboarding near the blooming cherry blossoms along the Oka River in Yoko Koji Sasahara / Associated Press Visitors enjoy stand-up paddleboarding near the blooming cherry blossoms along the Oka River in Yokohama, Japan. Visitors enjoy stand-up paddleboarding near the blooming cherry blossoms along the Oka River in Yokohama, Japan. (Koji Sasahara / Associated Press)

