What Japan's perfect cherry blossom moment looks like

Fe Inocentes in April took her elderly mom, Senen, who lives in the Philippines, and other family members to Japan for 10 days. It turned out to be the perfect moment for cherry blossoms.
Inocentes shot this photograph of the trees in full bloom at Kinkaku-Ji, or the Golden Pavilion, in Kyoto.
“Once a year our family tries to get together in a convenient destination that would allow our 88-year-old mother to join in the fun!” Inocentes writes in an email. “This year, we were lucky to see the cherry blossoms in full bloom in Japan.”
The Redondo Beach resident used an iPhone 6.
