Camping made easy: Now you can get a fully packed van delivered to your doorstep

Love camping but hate the hassle of picking up a rental? Jucy RV Rentals rolls out new services that make pickups and drop-offs easier.

The New Zealand-based company will bring one of its funky purple-and-green tricked-out minivans (they call them RVs) to your door, provided you are within 50 miles of their offices.

They’ll pick it up too. Cost for the service starts at $35 one way.

In addition, Jucy locations will be open 24/7, for those doing their own pickup or drop-off. The company operates three U.S. rental sites: Los Angeles (11998 Hawthorne Blvd. in Hawthorne), Las Vegas (5895 Boulder Highway) and San Francisco (Oakland International Airport).

By the way, RV rentals are easy-to-drive minivans that have been adapted for foolproof camping. You can skip the tent because they come with beds for two or four people. Gas stoves, a sink and a solar-powered refrigerator are included too.

If you want to rent a Jucy RV in L.A. for Memorial Day weekend, expect to pay $127 to $130 a night, according to the website.

To arrange pickup and drop-off service in L.A., contact (424) 456-4830 or email LAbranch@jucyusa.com.

Info: Jucy RV

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel