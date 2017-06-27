Special cruise to celebrate Judy Garland, including an auction of some of her famous dresses

Film buffs may remember the slender ivory dress mega-star Judy Garland was wearing when she sang "In Your Easter Bonnet" in the film "Easter Parade,' which she starred in with Fred Astaire in 1948.

Now they'll be able to buy that dress for an estimate $4,000 to $6,000 while cruising the Atlantic on an upcoming Cunard voyage from New York City to Southampton, England, aboard the Queen Mary 2.

The Aug. 12-19 transatlantic crossing will pay homage to the Hollywood icon and showcase highlights from the largest collection of her costumes to ever go on auction.

Other items on the block will include a suitcase Garland brought when she sailed with Cunard, and other costumes.

Included is an organdy and satin dress she wore while performing "Born in a Trunk" from the 1954 Warner Bros. film "A Star is Born," and a red velvet turn-of-the-last-century ball gown she wore while singing "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" in the 1944 MGM film "Meet Me in St. Louis."

Each dress is expected to be sold for an estimated $4,000 to $6,000.

The items are from the collection of Michael Siewert, who has been collecting Judy Garland memorabilia since he was a child; The sale is being conducted by Julien's Auctions.

Inside cabins for the weeklong sailing start $649 per person, double occupancy.

travel@latimes.com

ALSO:

You could get booted from your next cruise if you ignore these rules

Kicking back this weekend? You may be making history

Best summer camp at sea? Which cruise lines have splashy fun for kids