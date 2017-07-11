'Alexa, please book a hotel room for me.' Now, the virtual assistant can

Sure, Alexa looks up things and answers questions for you. But as of Tuesday, you can ask the virtual personal assistant inside Amazon’s Echo to make hotel reservations for you too.

It’s a Kayak-driven application that could rock the travel-booking world as more consumers shift to using their voice instead of their fingers when using cellphones and tablets.

Kayak developed the interface that right now applies only to hotel bookings through its website.

To use voice-command reservations, you first have to tell Alexa, which comes with Amazon’s Echo voice-enabled speaker, who you are and link up your Kayak account. That way, all your information — from name and address to preferred credit card — instantly appears.

So you might say: “Alexa, I need you to book a hotel room in Boston.” In turn, it will ask you when you want to travel. Then Alexa will start giving you options, which include the hotel’s name, price of the room and maybe something about the room, like how many beds it has.

“I couldn’t have imagined this years ago,” says Matthias Keller, Kayak’s chief scientist who worked on the interface. “We’re extremely excited about it and extremely committed to it.”

At the same time, Keller admits this is a bit of an experiment too. Right now, because Kayak is a travel booking comparison site, reservations are made through prices on its sister companies Booking.com and Priceline.com.

And, if Alexa gets something wrong, reservations can be canceled without penalty.

Keller says he’s pretty sure Alexa won’t make rookie mistakes like booking you to Namibia when you want to go to Nebraska.

“When we developed it, it went through extensive testing, user studies, Amazon has done a lot of testing [and we had] experience from a previous generation,” he said.

Still, if you hear Alexa going down the wrong road, you can ask it to clarify — and get back on the right course, Keller said.

And what about booking airline tickets? Keller isn’t ruling it out, but says that requires a more complicated transaction.

“All the content on our site, we would love to have on Alexa,” he said. “… This is a controlled experiment. As soon as we have more experience with it, we’ll see how we can extend it.”

ALSO

Sleep in a comfy bed from L.A. to San Francisco on new Cabin bus

What do you do after the Louvre? Here are 10 little-known museums in Paris

In Las Vegas, these bartenders are complete robots, and that's the fun of this new bar

Cuba's food scene is on fire. Exploring the paladares, cantinas and fincas of Havana and beyond

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel