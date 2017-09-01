Just what bone-dry central L.A. has always lacked: a boat parade

Kayakers of all abilities are invited to a “Boat Pageant and Parade” on Sept. 9 at the Glendale Narrows. The annual kayak celebration marks the end of the season and honors the resurgence of the L.A. River, until recently treated more as a storm channel than a recreational waterway

Costumes are encouraged at the event, which usually draws 100 to 150 people. Donations go to cover race costs and the educational programs of L.A. River Expeditions, the event’s nonprofit organizer. City contributions will help defray some of the expenses.

Participants are encouraged to 'pay what they can afford,' but organizers say no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

New this year is the boat parade featuring celebrity judging and audience voting.

The day includes these races:

The "Fun Course,” in which participants of all skills paddle a short rapid and then some flatwater, “performing one fun task along the way.” Kayaks and safety gear provided. Participants are encouraged to "pay what they can afford," but organizers say no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

The “Down River Race,” for experienced adult paddlers with their own craft and gear (SUPs welcome). They will navigate rapids, dead ends and a portage to the finish line.

The “Multisport Relay,” which combines paddling (again, SUPs welcome), cycling and running in three legs of a half-mile section of the river and nearby bike path.

The event ends with an awards ceremony at the Frogtown Brewery.

Info: Details on how to enter. Or email, lariverbeach@gmail.com

