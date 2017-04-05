Suddenly, Jimmy Buffet is showing up all over La Jolla on Instagram. What’s Mr. Margaritaville up to?

Jimmy Buffett, the singer most closely associated with Florida, has switched coasts to work on “Escape to Margaritaville,” a new musical that makes its premiere May 9 in La Jolla.

When he’s not attending rehearsals at La Jolla Playhouse (Buffett isn’t in the show, but he wrote music for it), he’s making like a local in the coastal town north of San Diego.

Buffett’s Instagram account shows him loving up the waves at Touramaline Surfing Park at the northern end of Pacific Beach and chowing down on tacos afterward.

Here he is at Don Carlos Taco Shop at 737 Pearl St. in La Jolla.

The show takes its name from the 1977 hit song “Margaritaville” that’s also used in the name of his restaurant chain, Sirius XM radio station and a retirement community under construction in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The musical was created by actor-writer Mike O'Malley and writer Greg Garcia. A synopsis from the show’s website says: “This new musical is the story of a part-time bartender, part-time singer and full-time charmer named Tully who thinks he’s got life all figured out. Until a beautiful career-minded tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything.”

And he’s been busy performing too. On March 28, Buffett played a concert with the Coral Reefer Band at the Belly Up in Solana Beach, where 600 lucky fans got in.

And he opened a new Margaritaville restaurant at Universal City Walk in Universal City on March 30.

The musical’s official opening is May 28 (the first weeks are previews) and it continues through June 18. Tickets start at $72 (subscription price); some performances are sold out.

It will move on to New Orleans, Houston, Chicago and ultimately Broadway next spring.

Info: La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive; (858) 550-1010

