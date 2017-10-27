'America's Got Talent' contestants headline shows in Las Vegas. Winner Darci Lynne Farmer is next up

The hottest ticket in Las Vegas right now is for a headlining performer who’s only 13 years old. Darci Lynne Farmer, the singing ventriloquist who last month won the finale of Season 12 of “America’s Got Talent,” is the latest proof of the show’s springboard to success along the Strip.
Farmer and her puppets lead the lineup of “Talent” contestants who will be performing four shows at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from Nov. 2 to 5.
A social media sensation, Farmer wowed viewers of the NBC TV show during the Sept. 20 finale with her rendition of the Beatles’ classic “With a Little Help From My Friends,” sung by puppets Oscar and Petunia.
Joining her on stage in Vegas will be fellow finalists: singer Angelica Hale, comedian Preacher Lawson and dance group Light Balance.
Fans quickly snapped up tickets to the Nov. 2-4 performances, which are all sellouts. A fourth show for Nov. 5 has been added.
Resale tickets for the sold-out nights and the extra show are available online. Only a handful of tickets for Nov. 5 remain — and they start at an eye-popping $350.
The popular talent show has launched the Las Vegas careers of earlier contestants, most notably Terry Fator, also a ventriloquist and the show’s Season 2 winner. He has enjoyed eight years of success performing at the Mirage.
Last year, Forbes ranked Fator as the world’s third-highest paid comedian, with earnings of $21 million. (Kevin Hart and Jerry Seinfeld were first and second, respectively.)
The TV series has also propelled losers onto the Vegas stage.
Tape Face, the Season 11 mime whose trademark is a duct-taped mouth, is wrapping up his second residency at Flamingo. The New Zealander whose real name is Sam Wills returned to the Strip this fall after a seven-week stint in London’s West End.
Remaining shows are scheduled for select dates Nov. 1-19. Tickets start at $63.
Piff the Magic Dragon, who bills himself as the loser of Season 10, is, in reality, anything but a loser. His contract has just been extended through 2018.
Since its launch at Flamingo two years ago, the Vegas show has showcased the talents of Piff — his real name is John Van der Put — and Mr. Piffles, his scene-stealing Chihuahua. Tickets are priced from $63.
