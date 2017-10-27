'America's Got Talent' contestants headline shows in Las Vegas. Winner Darci Lynne Farmer is next up

The hottest ticket in Las Vegas right now is for a headlining performer who’s only 13 years old. Darci Lynne Farmer, the singing ventriloquist who last month won the finale of Season 12 of “America’s Got Talent,” is the latest proof of the show’s springboard to success along the Strip.

Farmer and her puppets lead the lineup of “Talent” contestants who will be performing four shows at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from Nov. 2 to 5.

NBCUniversal Media Darci Lynne Farmer and puppet Petunia perform during Season 12 of "America's Got Talent." Darci Lynne Farmer and puppet Petunia perform during Season 12 of "America's Got Talent." (NBCUniversal Media)

A social media sensation, Farmer wowed viewers of the NBC TV show during the Sept. 20 finale with her rendition of the Beatles’ classic “With a Little Help From My Friends,” sung by puppets Oscar and Petunia.

Joining her on stage in Vegas will be fellow finalists: singer Angelica Hale, comedian Preacher Lawson and dance group Light Balance.

Fans quickly snapped up tickets to the Nov. 2-4 performances, which are all sellouts. A fourth show for Nov. 5 has been added.

Resale tickets for the sold-out nights and the extra show are available online. Only a handful of tickets for Nov. 5 remain — and they start at an eye-popping $350.

Bill Hughes / Las Vegas News Bureau Ventriloquist Terry Fator, winner of "America's Got Talent" Season 2, has parlayed that success into a long-running show at the Mirage. Ventriloquist Terry Fator, winner of "America's Got Talent" Season 2, has parlayed that success into a long-running show at the Mirage. (Bill Hughes / Las Vegas News Bureau)

The popular talent show has launched the Las Vegas careers of earlier contestants, most notably Terry Fator, also a ventriloquist and the show’s Season 2 winner. He has enjoyed eight years of success performing at the Mirage.

Last year, Forbes ranked Fator as the world’s third-highest paid comedian, with earnings of $21 million. (Kevin Hart and Jerry Seinfeld were first and second, respectively.)

Gabe Ginsburg With duct tape covering his mouth, his trademark, Tape Face entertains crowds with his mime act. With duct tape covering his mouth, his trademark, Tape Face entertains crowds with his mime act. (Gabe Ginsburg)

The TV series has also propelled losers onto the Vegas stage.

Tape Face, the Season 11 mime whose trademark is a duct-taped mouth, is wrapping up his second residency at Flamingo. The New Zealander whose real name is Sam Wills returned to the Strip this fall after a seven-week stint in London’s West End.

Remaining shows are scheduled for select dates Nov. 1-19. Tickets start at $63.

Andy Hollingworth Piff the Magic Dragon, center, holding Mr. Piffles, his trick-performing Chihuahua, is flanked by fellow cast members Francis the Square, left, and Jade Simone. Piff the Magic Dragon, center, holding Mr. Piffles, his trick-performing Chihuahua, is flanked by fellow cast members Francis the Square, left, and Jade Simone. (Andy Hollingworth)

Piff the Magic Dragon, who bills himself as the loser of Season 10, is, in reality, anything but a loser. His contract has just been extended through 2018.

Since its launch at Flamingo two years ago, the Vegas show has showcased the talents of Piff — his real name is John Van der Put — and Mr. Piffles, his scene-stealing Chihuahua. Tickets are priced from $63.

ALSO

Las Vegas' Neon Museum marks five years and wants you to visit — for free

'Close Encounters' to screen on Catalina Island for film's 40th anniversary

Chile is Lonely Planet's top country for 2018. Detroit and San Juan, Puerto Rico, land on 10 best cities list

Las Vegas' pop-up golf course will showcase first putting championships

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel